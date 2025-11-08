2 teen workers held for opening fire at marble trader in Zirakpur

Two days after two youths tried to rob their employer, a marble trader, after firing at him in Zirakpur on Wednesday night, police arrested the duo from near Chhat village. The accused, Deepak Kumar, alias Kalu, 19, and Deepak Kumar, alias Chhotu, 18, hail from Bihar. (HT)

The accused, identified as Deepak Kumar, alias Kalu, 19, a resident of Bihar, and Deepak Kumar, alias Chhotu, 18, a resident of Sitamarhi, Bihar, had procured the country-made pistol used in the crime from Uttar Pradesh, said investigating officer SI Balraj Singh.

Kalu was working with the trader, Anuj Goyal, a resident of Zirakpur, for more than a year and Chhotu had joined a few months back.

According to police, Goyal often carried cash in his bag and would drop the workers home every night in his car. On Wednesday night, while Goyal was driving them home, the accused, who were seated in the back seat, fired at him near Chhat light point around 11 pm.

As the bullet grazed his ear, Goyal lost control of the car and rammed it into an electricity pole, sustaining injuries. His brother-in-law, who was driving behind, heard the gunshot and saw the two accused flee from the car. He rushed to the spot and took Goyal to a nearby hospital.

Police reached the scene soon after and registered a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. The accused were produced in court and sent to three -day police remand.