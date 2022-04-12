Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam
chandigarh news

2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

A Pakistani terrorist was among two ultras killed in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, while two policemen were also injured, officials said Monday evening
A police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Khurbatpora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam following inputs about the presence of terrorists there. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired up on the forces, who retaliated. (ANI File Photo)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 03:04 AM IST
ByPTI & HT Correspondent, Srinagar

A Pakistani terrorist was among two ultras killed in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, while two policemen were also injured, officials said Monday evening.

A police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Khurbatpora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired up on the forces, who retaliated.

“One #Pakistani #terrorist (code name Chacha) & one #hybrid terrorist killed. 02 Police Personnel also injured. They are being evacuated to hospital. #Encounter going on,” Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said in a tweet around 7.30 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP