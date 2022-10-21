2 UP shopkeepers arrested for supplying drugs in Panchkula

Five days after two men were arrested for drug possession, two shopkeepers were arrested for supplying drugs to them on Wednesday.

The arrested accused are Pankaj Kumar and Nakul Kumar of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. They were arrested by inspector Mohinder Singh, Crime Branch in-charge, Sector 26.

On October 15, a police team patrolling the Industrial Area tried to stop two men on a motorcycle. The men, later identified Sandeep and Rahul, fired an air gun in the air, but the cops caught them. As many as 80 injections of Avil, 84 Buprenorphine, and 920 tablets of Lomotil were seized from them.

A case was registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 336 (negligent act endangering human life) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Chandimandir police station. They were sent to four-day police remand, during which they revealed the names of the shopkeepers.

Meanwhile, police destroyed drugs seized in 19 cases, which includes 123 g heroin, 10 kg ganja, 806 g opium and other opioids. Citizens can inform the police about drug-related activities on 70870-81100.

