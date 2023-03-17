2 vehicles involved in illegal mining seized in Karnal

Acting on a complaint of illegal mining in the Yamuna belt of the district, the Karnal police have impounded one loader and a dumper involved in illegal mining. However, the owners of the vehicles managed to flee after noticing the police team abandoning their vehicles. The police seized both vehicles. Inspector Deepak Kumar said that the police got a complaint about illegal mining in the Gharaunda block of Karnal district. “A fine of ₹5.5 lakh will be imposed on the owners and FIR will also be registered against them if they don’t pay the fine to the mining department,” the officials said.

Two students attacked outside Hisar college

Rohtak Two college students in Hisar were attacked with sharp-edged weapons by a group of youths following a verbal spat on Thursday, police said. The incident took place when Ajay Kumar, a student of Bachelor of Arts (first year) at Dayanand College in Hisar went outside the college to meet a youth identified as Aakash. He along with his friend Sahil was attacked by a group of 8-10 youths. “Two youths- Aakash and Piyush slapped me. When my friend Sahil tried to intervene he was also assaulted by a group of nearly 8-10 youths with sharp-edged weapons,” Ajay added. Both the injured youths are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Hisar. The police have booked Aakash, Piyush and others under section 324 (for causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 379A (snatching) and other sections of the IPC. No arrest has been made so far.

