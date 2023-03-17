2 vehicles involved in illegal mining seized in Karnal
Acting on a complaint of illegal mining in the Yamuna belt of the district, the Karnal police have impounded one loader and a dumper involved in illegal mining. However, the owners of the vehicles managed to flee after noticing the police team abandoning their vehicles. The police seized both vehicles. Inspector Deepak Kumar said that the police got a complaint about illegal mining in the Gharaunda block of Karnal district. “A fine of ₹5.5 lakh will be imposed on the owners and FIR will also be registered against them if they don’t pay the fine to the mining department,” the officials said.
