2 weeks on, no breakthrough yet in SBS Nagar CIA office grenade blast

No arrest made in the SBS Nagar CIA office grenade blast case so far; police teams working on different angles, say officials
The site where the grenade blast took place at CIA office in SBS Nagar on the intervening night of November 7 and 8.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 01:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

It has been two weeks since a grenade blast took place at the crime investigation agency (CIA) office in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case.

SBS Nagar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Davinder Singh said that no arrest was made in the case so far but their teams were working on different angles. Details of investigation could not be disclosed at this stage, he added.

A low-intensity grenade exploded on the premises of CIA office on the intervening night of November 7 and 8 even as no one was injured in the incident. The CIA office is located on the SBS Nagar-Jalandhar road, around 2.5-km from the district administration complex in the city.

An FIR registered on the statement constable Jagtar Singh, who, along with four others, was on the night duty.

“We came out and found the window glass of the head clerk’s office broken and water cooler lying at a distance,” Jagtar said in his complaint. Initially, the cops believed that the compressor of the water cooler had exploded, but they informed senior officials in the morning when shrapnel were found in the vicinity, the FIR states.

