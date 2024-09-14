Menu Explore
2 women die after tree falls on car in Haryana’s Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Sep 14, 2024 06:54 AM IST

The incident happened when a family of four, including a man and a child, were travelling in their car and had stopped to buy fruits from a roadside cart in Karnal

Two women of a family died after a tree fell on their car amid incessant rain near Gole Market in Karnal’s Nilokheri sub-division on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Bimla Devi and Sunehri Devi, both in their late 50s and of Nilokheri sub-division.
The deceased were identified as Bimla Devi and Sunehri Devi, both in their late 50s and of Nilokheri sub-division. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Bimla Devi and Sunehri Devi, both in their late 50s and of Nilokheri sub-division. The incident happened when a family of four, including a man and a child, were travelling in their car and had stopped to buy fruits from a roadside cart.

Eyewitnesses said as the man and the kid stepped outside to buy apples, a large tree outside the Polytechnic building fell on the car, crushing them underneath. Police said with the help of a crane and locals, the car was pushed out and the women were found dead.

