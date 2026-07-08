2 women die in roof collapse in Sonepat village

Two women were killed when the roof of their house collapsed early Wednesday morning at Mahmoodpur village in Sonepat district, the police said.

The women were killed when their mud and wooden roof collapsed on them. Recent heavy rains weakened the house’s structure. Neighbours and family members pulled the victims from the debris and rushed them to the hospital, but both were declared dead on arrival. (HT Photo)

The victims have been identified as Bimla Devi, 55, and Sunil Rani, 52, both residents of the same village.

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According to the family members, the incident took place around 4.30am when they were sleeping in the house. The women were killed when their mud and wooden roof collapsed on them. Recent heavy rains weakened the house’s structure. Neighbours and family members pulled the victims from the debris and rushed them to the hospital, but both were declared dead on arrival.

A police team reached the spot and started the investigation. The bodies were handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination at Khanpur Kalan Medical College.

Monsoon gains momentum in state, rains bring relief to farmers

After a delayed and uneven start, the southwest monsoon has finally picked up pace across Haryana, bringing much-needed relief to farmers and raising hopes of a better kharif season. The improved rainfall activity has accelerated paddy transplantation and provided favourable soil moisture conditions for other major kharif crops, including cotton, bajra and maize.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the India meteorological department (IMD), weather conditions remain favourable for further enhancement of monsoon activity in the state. Light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places till July 9, while isolated heavy showers are likely at some locations during the next few days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the India meteorological department (IMD), weather conditions remain favourable for further enhancement of monsoon activity in the state. Light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places till July 9, while isolated heavy showers are likely at some locations during the next few days. {{/usCountry}}

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IMD data indicates that the southwest monsoon has now covered almost all districts of Haryana. The state recorded 12.1 mm rainfall on Wednesday, taking the cumulative rainfall since July 1 to 31.5 mm against the normal of 29.2 mm during the period.

According to reports, Gurugram recorded the highest rainfall since July 1 at 75.9 mm, followed by Yamunanagar with 57.7 mm and Panipat with 54 mm. Other districts that received significant rainfall include Palwal (47.9 mm), Karnal, Nuh and Mahendragarh (41.9 mm each), Rewari (36.7 mm), Sonepat (35.6 mm), Fatehabad (32.4 mm), Kurukshetra (30.2 mm), Panchkula (27.7 mm), Kaithal (24.9 mm), Ambala (17.4 mm) and Jind (15.3 mm).

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The rainfall has come as a major relief for farmers, particularly those engaged in paddy cultivation, as transplantation activities have gained momentum across the state. According to the experts, adequate rainfall at this stage plays a crucial role in ensuring proper germination, reducing moisture stress and improving crop establishment. Besides, rainfall would also reduce farmers’ dependence on groundwater irrigation reducing electricity consumption. The rains are especially beneficial for cotton growers, as prolonged dry spells during the vegetative stage can hamper plant growth and increase irrigation requirements. The rainfall is also expected to support the growth of bajra and maize crops.