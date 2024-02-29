 20 cadets from Punjab -run academy cleared SSB in last 2 months - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 20 cadets from Punjab -run academy cleared SSB in last 2 months

20 cadets from Punjab -run academy cleared SSB in last 2 months

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 29, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Twenty cadets of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI, Mohali) have cleared the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview over the last two months.

Twenty cadets of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI, Mohali) have cleared the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview over the last two months.

The cadets are awaiting joining letters from the National Defence Academy (NDA) or equivalent training academies so that they may become commissioned officers in the Indian Armed Forces (HT Photo)
The cadets are awaiting joining letters from the National Defence Academy (NDA) or equivalent training academies so that they may become commissioned officers in the Indian Armed Forces (HT Photo)

The cadets are awaiting joining letters from the National Defence Academy (NDA) or equivalent training academies so that they may become commissioned officers in the Indian Armed Forces.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The successful cadets are Madhav Sharma, Vivaan Sooden, Anmol Banka, Mannan Akash, Mankaran Singh Dhillon, Sachkirat Singh, Karanveer Singh Gill, Rajanpreet Singh Sekhon, Husanpreet Singh, Anmol, Aryan Kalia, Akkireddy Sai Vedansh, Navjot Singh Gill, Pranav Thakur, Suryansh Thakur, Shivom Ghai, Jobanjeet Singh, Prathyush Singh Bedi, Gunjot Singh and Gursher Singh Cheema.

Lauding the cadets, Punjab employment generation, skill development and training minister Aman Arora said two of the cadets – Suryansh Thakur and Akkireddy Sai Vedansh – have also cleared the SSB for both the NDA as well as the Technical Entry Scheme (TES). “The chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has been striving to fulfil the aspirations of defence aspirants in the state,” he said.

Director of the institute Maj Gen Ajay H Chauhan said the institute has a 57% success rate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On