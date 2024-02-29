20 cadets from Punjab -run academy cleared SSB in last 2 months

Twenty cadets of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI, Mohali) have cleared the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview over the last two months. The cadets are awaiting joining letters from the National Defence Academy (NDA) or equivalent training academies so that they may become commissioned officers in the Indian Armed Forces (HT Photo)

The successful cadets are Madhav Sharma, Vivaan Sooden, Anmol Banka, Mannan Akash, Mankaran Singh Dhillon, Sachkirat Singh, Karanveer Singh Gill, Rajanpreet Singh Sekhon, Husanpreet Singh, Anmol, Aryan Kalia, Akkireddy Sai Vedansh, Navjot Singh Gill, Pranav Thakur, Suryansh Thakur, Shivom Ghai, Jobanjeet Singh, Prathyush Singh Bedi, Gunjot Singh and Gursher Singh Cheema.

Lauding the cadets, Punjab employment generation, skill development and training minister Aman Arora said two of the cadets – Suryansh Thakur and Akkireddy Sai Vedansh – have also cleared the SSB for both the NDA as well as the Technical Entry Scheme (TES). “The chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has been striving to fulfil the aspirations of defence aspirants in the state,” he said.

Director of the institute Maj Gen Ajay H Chauhan said the institute has a 57% success rate.