20 lakh farmers benefitted from PM-Kisan Yojana: CM Khattar

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday that about 20 lakh farmers of the state have benefitted from PM-Kisan Yojana and that the cultivators of the state have received ₹ 3,755 crore in the last 11 instalments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the 12th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan Yojana), the chief minister said the PM had launched the scheme in 2018 to increase the income of farmers.

Under this scheme, ₹ 6,000 as an annual assistance is transferred directly into the bank accounts of farmers on a quarterly basis. Khattar said that with this amount, farmers can buy agriculture products like seeds and fertilisers.

The chief minister thanked the PM for opening more than 600 Kisan Samriddhi Kendras across the country. He said that these kendras would cater to the various needs of farmers related to fertilisers, seeds and farm equipment and would also provide agricultural inputs. Through these kendras, the farmers can get soil testing and all other important information related to agriculture under one roof, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}