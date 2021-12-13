Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 20 more test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
chandigarh news

20 more test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

The maximum, 10, cases came from Chandigarh, followed by seven from Panchkula and three from Mohali. No deaths were reported from any of the three jurisdictions.
With cases being reported in double digits daily, the Chandigarh tricity area’s active cases tally is also increasing. The tally reached 166 on Sunday, with 72 patients still being infected in Mohali, 61 in Chandigarh, and 33 in Panchkula (REUTERS)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 01:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As many as 20 fresh infections of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Sunday. The day before the city had 11 cases.

The maximum, 10, cases came from Chandigarh, followed by seven from Panchkula and three from Mohali. No deaths were reported from any of the three jurisdictions.

With cases being reported in double digits daily, the tricity’s active cases tally is also increasing. The tally reached 166 on Sunday, with 72 patients still being infected in Mohali, 61 in Chandigarh, and 33 in Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP