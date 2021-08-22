Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
200 booked in Jind for burning bags with photos of PM, CM
chandigarh news

200 booked in Jind for burning bags with photos of PM, CM

The Jind police on Saturday booked nearly 200 people for burning the empty bags supplied to depot shops recently under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 01:32 AM IST
Around 200 people have been booked by the Haryana Police and names of 10 figure in the FIR. (HT File)

The Jind police on Saturday booked nearly 200 people for burning the empty bags supplied to depot shops recently under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana. The bags contain pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala.

In the FIR, 10 people have been booked by name under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 53 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code, and Public Property Act,1985, on two complaints lodged by depot holders Sukhpal and Kuldeep Kumar.

Jind BKU (Charuni) president Azad Singh Palwan said the cases were registered in frustration as the BJP-JJP leaders had not been allowed to enter Jind villages since November last year. “We protested by torching the empty bags to highlight misuse of government funds by printing photos of the PM, CM and his deputy on every bag that costs more than the flour it will carry,” he said.

