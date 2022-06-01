Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
200 industrialists participate in 'Business Unplugged 2.0' held by CICU in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

200 industrialists participate in ‘Business Unplugged 2.0’ held by CICU in Ludhiana

Around 200 industrialists participated in the ‘Business Unplugged 2.0’ event organised by CICU in Ludhiana;speakers deliberated upon future strategies of an organisation for its overall growth
Industrialists during the ‘Business Unplugged 2.0’ event held by CICU in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), with the support of DBS Bank India Ltd, Sangeeta Steel and Sonalika International, organised an event ‘Business Unplugged 2.0’ to promote efficiency, transformation and growth of industries.

Around 200 industrialists participated in the event where speakers deliberated upon future strategies of an organisation for its overall growth.

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja discussed the role of chief executive officer (CEO) in which he highlighted the role of mentorship and business growth tools which will help entrepreneurs to transform and run business efficiently. He also emphasised the need to define strategies to build a world-class organisation.

Vice-president JS Bhogal said India holds more opportunity in two-wheeler electric vehicle manufacturing sector than other countries.

Shivam Dave, head, assets (micro and small), Institutional Banking Group, DBS Bank India Ltd, shared the facilities offered to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by the bank.

