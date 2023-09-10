200 job fairs to be organised in Haryana this year, says CM

Since January 2019, the state government has organised 1,450 job fairs and provided employment assistance to 31,217 youth, said chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar, while interacting with the youth who got employment in job fairs under the CM Ki Vishesh Charcha programme, through an audio conference from Delhi on Saturday.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said 1.14 lakh government jobs have been provided till now, while 56,000 more jobs will be provided to the youth in the coming months. (HT file)

The CM said 200 job fairs will be held this year. “Providing new employment opportunities to the youth of the state through job fairs is a testament to state government’s commitment,” he added.

Khattar said 1.14 lakh government jobs have been provided till now, while 56,000 more jobs will be provided to the youth in the coming months. The government has transformed recruitment into “mission merit” in order to safeguard the youth’s self-respect.

He said more than 1 lakh government jobs have been provided purely on the basis of merit with complete transparency. Apart from this, benefits have also been provided under various schemes to establish employment and self-employment options in the private sector.

The CM said to save the youth from multiple applications and fees, provision has been made for single registration facility and common eligibility test for competitive examinations. He said under the Chief Minister Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, youth from families with annual income less than ₹1 lakh have been ensured employment through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam on the basis of merit.

He added that the youth of those families with no member in government jobs are being given priority of five additional marks in the recruitment of contractual employees through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.

He said jobs in the government sector are limited and that in such a situation it is not possible to provide jobs to all. Therefore, the government has taken the initiative to empower the youth by providing them skill training and quality education so that they become job providers instead of job seekers.

The target is to provide skill training to 2 lakh unemployed youth in 2023-24. More than 80,000 youth have been provided skills under the Haryana Skill Development Mission, he added.

