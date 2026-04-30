Chandigarh, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said the state's taxation department detained over 200 vehicles and seized goods worth approximately ₹5 crore during a crackdown against tax evaders in the iron and steel sector.

200 vehicles detained, goods worth ₹ 5 crore seized in tax evasion crackdown: Punjab minister

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This enforcement drive targeted bogus billing and the movement of goods without proper documentation, with expected penalties exceeding ₹3 crore for violators, he said in a statement.

Providing details of the operation, Cheema informed that the State Investigation & Preventive Unit of the taxation department successfully executed a major enforcement drive.

This strategic action was heavily concentrated in the prominent iron and steel belt encompassing Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, and adjoining areas.

This operation aimed to decisively curb tax evasion occurring through the movement of goods without valid documents and the illegal use of bogus billing.

Sharing the scale of the interception, Cheema revealed, "More than 200 vehicles transporting iron scrap and finished steel goods were detained for rigorous verification during the course of this special action."

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{{^usCountry}} "The total quantity of the involved goods is estimated to be over 1,600 metric tonnes, carrying an approximate market value of ₹5 crore. The preliminary scrutiny clearly indicates several consignments were moving either without proper invoices and e-way bills or were supported by suspected bogus documentation," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The total quantity of the involved goods is estimated to be over 1,600 metric tonnes, carrying an approximate market value of ₹5 crore. The preliminary scrutiny clearly indicates several consignments were moving either without proper invoices and e-way bills or were supported by suspected bogus documentation," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Detailing the subsequent departmental actions, he said, "The proceedings under the relevant provisions of the GST law have been officially initiated against defaulters. The resulting penalty is expected to exceed ₹3 crore, which remains subject to detailed verification and adjudication." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Detailing the subsequent departmental actions, he said, "The proceedings under the relevant provisions of the GST law have been officially initiated against defaulters. The resulting penalty is expected to exceed ₹3 crore, which remains subject to detailed verification and adjudication." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The enforcement teams have been strictly directed to conduct expeditious verification and execute immediate follow-up action, including the swift recovery of due tax and penalties to safeguard government revenue, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The enforcement teams have been strictly directed to conduct expeditious verification and execute immediate follow-up action, including the swift recovery of due tax and penalties to safeguard government revenue, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Any attempt to evade tax through bogus billing or the unauthorised movement of goods will be dealt with firmly. Such enforcement drives will continue relentlessly across the state, ensuring strict action will be taken against all violators, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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