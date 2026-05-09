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2,000 crore disbursed under welfare schemes in Haryana

The CM said that under the seventh installment of the ‘Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi’ yojana, ₹205 crore were transferred into the accounts of 9.76 lakh women beneficiaries

Published on: May 09, 2026 05:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday released over 2,115 crore through direct bank transfer (DBT) for various welfare schemes to 59 lakh beneficiaries in the state.

Saini also released over 100 crore post-matric scholarship to 64,000 scheduled caste (SC) students. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference, Saini said that the money disbursed include the seventh installment of the ‘Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi’ yojana, subsidy amount under the ‘Har Ghar-Har Grihini’ yojana, compensation for Kharif crop-2025, amount under the ‘Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana’, and social security pension benefits. Saini said that a total of about 59 lakh eligible beneficiaries have received benefits under these schemes.

The CM said that under the seventh installment of the ‘Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi’ yojana, 205 crore were transferred into the accounts of 9.76 lakh women beneficiaries. He said that around 1,147 crore has been transferred directly into the accounts of 35.62 lakh beneficiaries under 18 different social security pension schemes.

Saini also released over 100 crore post-matric scholarship to 64,000 scheduled caste (SC) students. The CM said that under the Dayalu Yojana, financial assistance amounting to over 215 crore has been provided to 5,000 families. He said released compensation included about 371 crore, benefiting 1.50 lakh farmers whose kharif crop in 2025 was damaged due to rain and waterlogging.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 2,000 crore disbursed under welfare schemes in Haryana
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