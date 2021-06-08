Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2,000 fish, 39 birds perish in fire at Zirakpur pet shop
chandigarh news

2,000 fish, 39 birds perish in fire at Zirakpur pet shop

Apart from the animals, kennels, bird cages, fish aquariums, animal food and other articles worth ₹14 lakh were also destroyed
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 01:18 AM IST
The ravaged Gold Pet Shop in Zirakpur, Punjab, on Monday. (HT Photo)

Nearly 2,000 fish and 39 birds were killed after a fire broke out at a pet shop in Zirakpur on Sunday night.

The flames at Gold Pet Shop were first noticed around 2.30am by a driver, who informed the staff of a nearby hotel.

The staff sounded the shop owner, Sandeep Kumar, who was in Dehradun. Sandeep further alerted the fire brigade and his cousin who rushed to the scene.

By the time, fire trucks reached the spot around 3.30am, the entire shop was gutted and the pets housed in it were dead.

Sandeep said around 2,000 fish, 35 cockatiel parrots, four white pigeons and a rabbit were killed in the blaze.

“A short-circuit caused the fire. When the shutter was opened electricity sparks were noticed,” said Sandeep, who reached the shop from Dehradun on Monday morning.

Running the pet shop for the last 13 years, Sandeep said due to the weekend lockdown, he had taken most of the birds back home, so they were saved. A few fish were also rescued with the help of water drums.

Apart from the animals lost, Sandeep said he suffered a loss of around 14 lakh due to damage to the stored kennels, bird cages, fish aquariums, animal food and other articles.

