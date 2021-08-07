Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2012 attack: Biden remembers victims of Oak Creek Gurdwara shooting
chandigarh news

2012 attack: Biden remembers victims of Oak Creek Gurdwara shooting

Urges Americans to stand up to hate and bigotry and ensure that all are able to practice their faith without fear
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:33 AM IST
2012 attack: Biden remembers victims of Oak Creek Gurdwara shooting

Admitting that there has been a rise in hate crime against Asian-Americans, US President Joe Biden mourned the loss of Sikhs in a shooting by a white supremacist at a gurdwara in Wisconsin nine years ago.

“On this day, in 2012, I was with another friend who’s half Sikh -- he’s a Sikh. And we were dealing with 10 people shot in a hateful act of bigotry at the Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. Seven people lost their lives that day. Today, we honour everyone impacted by the tragedy,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

In an interaction with reporters during his meeting with AAPP civil rights leaders, Biden acknowledged that there has been a rise in hate crimes, harassment, bullying and other forms of bias against Asian-Americans during the pandemic. “It seems not to stop,” he said.

Several Indian Americans were invited to attend Biden’s meeting at the White House. Prominent among them were Seema Agnani from the National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development (National CAPACD); Satjeet Kaur from Sikh Coalition; Kiran Kaur Gill from Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund (SALDEF); and Neil Makhija from Indian American Impact.

In a separate statement, Rajwant Singh, chairman of the Sikh Council on Religion and Education, thanked Biden for his “compassion” and a “strong stand” against hate and violence. “The Sikh community was shaken by this tragedy and our community still is concerned about the hate filled rhetoric being condoned by some political interest groups,” he said.

“The White supremacist groups are on the rise in the recent years and are intimidating many other minority groups in America. President Biden and Vice-President Harris’s stand is unambiguous on this critical issue. This is the most important message that our political leaders can send across the nation and the world,” Singh said.

Congresswoman Judy Chu, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), said “Today, we remember and honour the seven victims of this domestic terror attack and rededicate ourselves to the values of peace and openness that characterise the Sikh religion.”

Nine years ago, the lives innocent worshippers were taken in a senseless act of hate and violence at a Sikh gurdwara, said Congresswoman Grace Meng. “These worshippers were targeted simply because of their religious identity, a pattern that is all too common in the Sikh Community,” she said.

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney said to this day, America continues to grapple with systemic racism and inequality. “It is more important than ever that we recommit ourselves to rejecting hate and intolerance in all forms. These acts of violence and hate are not reflective of our country’s values and we must proactively work to end them by passing legislation to end gun violence,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP