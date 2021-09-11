Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2015 firing: 2 months on, SIT yet to get date from Gujarat lab for lie-detector test on suspended IG Umranangal

The suspended IG had requested not to get the test done at forensic science laboratory in New Delhi, claiming the facility was under Aam Aadmi Party government
By Parteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 02:39 AM IST
A police vehicle torched by protesters in Faridkot in 2015.

The Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT) is still waiting for a date from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) at Gandhinagar in Gujarat for conducting a lie-detector test on suspended inspector general (IG) Paramraj Singh Umranangal even as it been two months since it got consent from the official for the test.

In June, the SIT got sought permission to conduct lie-detector test on former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini, former Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sharma besides Umranangal in connection with the 2015 Kotkapura firing case.

While Saini and Sharma had refused to undergo the test, Umranangal had agreed for it, provided the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court are followed.

The SIT had sought a date from the Gandhinagar laboratory after Umranangal requested not to get the test conducted at the FSL in New Delhi, claiming the facility was under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Umranangal recently submitted his fresh medical test reports that will be sent to FSL to ascertain if he is medically fit to undergo a lie-detector test, an official privy to the development said.

Since a person has to stay at the lab for 10 days for a lie-detector test, it is likely to take longer to get an appointment from the Gandhinagar facility which currently is conducting only two tests a month, it is learnt.

The delay in getting the date for the lie-detector test may further hold up filing of the chargesheet in the court.

After Saini and Sharma refused to undergo lie-detector test, the SIT last week had sought their voice samples for layered voice analysis (LVA) used for helping detect stress and other emotions. But both failed to appear at the CFSL, New Delhi, to give voice samples.

