2015 Moga sacrilege: Court vacates stay on trial against 5 dera men

The court of additional district and sessions judge, Moga, on Friday vacated stay on trial proceedings against five Dera Sacha Sauda followers in a sacrilege case of Malke village in the district.

Now, the proceedings of trial will commence against the dera followers after a gap of over six months. The local court has already framed charges against them.

On November 4, 2015, torn pages of bir (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib were found scattered on the streets of Malke village, triggering statewide protests. The police had registered a case under Sections 295A and 295 of the IPC against unidentified persons at the Samalsar police station.

On March 31, the court of additional district and sessions judge had ordered a stay on the proceedings of the trial court after the accused filed a revision petition demanding comparing of their fingerprints with that on torn pages of Guru Granth Sahib.

The accused were identified as Prithi Singh, member of the dera state committee and a resident of Baghapurana, Mithu Singh and Ramandeep Singh, both residents of Malke village, Satnam Singh of Baghapurana and Davinder Singh of Hariye Wala.

On October 29, 2018, the special investigation team (SIT) of Punjab Police led by deputy inspector general (DIG), Ludhiana range, Ranbir Singh Khatra, had arrested Pirthi, Mithu and Ramandeep while Satnam and Davinder were arrested on December 1, 2018.

A court of judicial magistrate on July 31, 2019, had framed charges under Sections 295A (intended to outrage religious feelings) and 295 (intent to insult the religion) against the five accused.

Special public prosecutor for the sacrilege case of Malke village Sukhdev Singh said: “The court of additional district and sessions judge has vacated the stay on trial against five dera followers. The court has also dismissed the revision petition of the dera followers in which they have sought comparison of their fingerprints.”

