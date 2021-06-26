2015 police firing case: Officer who landed in controversy during Badal’s quizzing quits as SIT’s legal expert

Former director prosecution, Vijay Singla, on Friday resigned as a legal expert of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 police firing cases, three days after he landed into a controversy when ex-chief minister Parkash Singh Badal objected to his presence in the team that had come to question him.

“I have nothing to gain from this mess. I have conveyed in writing to the SIT chief LK Yadav that I can’t be the legal expert of the team,” Singla told Hindustan Times.

Singla had accompanied the three SIT members, additional director general of police (ADGP) LK Yadav, who heads the probe team, Ludhiana commissioner of police Rakesh Aggarwal, and DIG Faridkot Surjit Singh, as a legal expert attached to the SIT.

There was high drama when Singla posed the first question to the SAD patriarch Badal.

The senior Badal raised strong objections to Singla’s presence, which led to the former official leaving the room, a senior SAD leader claimed.

Singla, on his part, had said that he did not ask any question to the former CM, and was stopped by the SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and others before entering the room where Badal was sitting.

“SIT has hired me as a legal expert through proper government orders. I accompanied SIT on the request of the SIT head, who wanted me to be there in case of any legal assistance,” he said.

SAD leader Bikram Majihia said that the presence of the any person apart of the police officials during quizzing amount to the violation of the high court orders that mandated that the probe in the incident should be impartial.