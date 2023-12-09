2015 rail roko stir: Court acquits Ludhiana west MLA Gogi

​​ The court of chief judicial magistrate Radhika Puri acquitted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana West, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, in a case of blocking railway tracks in 2015. The tracks were blocked as part of an agitation called on by the Congress. Gogi was district president of the Congess party at the time.

MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case was registered by the railway protection force (RPF) under sections 147 and 174 of the Railway Act against the MLA and other congress workers.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In May 2015, over 500 Congress workers, including Ludhiana member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu, the then Congress MLAs Surinder Dawar and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, had blocked a rail track and stopped the New Delhi - Amritsar Swarna Shatabdi Express (12029) near Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, under a state-level protest, “Rail Roko Andolan”. The protest was against the then Shiromani Akakli Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government over “law-and-order situation and wheat procurement crisis in the state”.

In September 2017, the RPF had arrested Gogi from his residence, The MLA was released one hour after arrest on furnishing a bail bond of ₹5,000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bassi had joined AAP in January 2022 and won assembly elections against Congress cabinet minister and two-time MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu.