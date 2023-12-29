The escape of the 2019 rape accused from Indira Gandhi International Airport on December 20, has come as a setback for the Khanna police, which is already facing allegations of case probe delay. 2017 rape case: Khanna police in a fix after rape accused flees

The police had lodged an FIR against the accused, Amandeep Singh, in April 2020, after he had already fled abroad, while the victim was pursuing a complaint against him since 2019.

The Khanna police gave ample time to him to flee the country after committing the crime, the complainant said.

A local court had already declared him a proclaimed offender in the case. The police had issued a look out circular (LOC) for the arrest of the accused.

The accused was brought to Delhi from Bahrain on December 20 and was apprehended by the CISF had at the airport. However, he managed to escape before the Khanna police could arrest him. The police then initiated a manhunt for his arrest.

The City Khanna police had lodged an FIR against the accused on April 7, 2020 following a complaint of a Khanna woman resident.

The complainant stated that she had met Amandeep in Haryana in 2016 and befriended him. The accused asked him to meet on January 1, 2017 in a hotel in Fatehgarh Sahib. The accused drugged her and after she lost consciousness, he raped her.

The complainant also alleged that the accused had extorted ₹1 lakh from her and fled to Saudi Arabia. Later, she discovered that the accused was already married and has a son. He returned to Khanna in 2019 following which she filed a complaint against him. She also suspected that the accused could escape abroad, but the police did not take action, the complainant said.

The complainant added that meanwhile the accused escaped abroad, the police lodged an FIR against the accused on April 7, 2020.

Inspector Hemant Malhotra, SHO at City Khanna police station, confirmed the case registered against Amandeep and stated that he has been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by court. He added that raids have been conducted at various locations for his arrest.