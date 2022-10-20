2018 Chandigarh road mishap: 15.25 lakh compensation awarded to 19-yr-old victim’s family

The Motor Accidents Claim Tribunal has awarded ₹15.25 lakh compensation to the family of a 19-year-old man who died in a road accident on November 4, 2018.

As per the judgment pronounced by the court of Rajeev K Beri, the victim, Deepak, who worked as painter, was riding pillion on a motorcycle with his cousin Ravi Singh of Sector 25-D. They were going from Sector 37 towards Sector 2 at around 10:30 pm, and Singh was riding rashly.

As Singh turned the motorcycle towards Bhaskar Chowk, a stray dog appeared in front of the bike. To avoid hitting the dog, he hit the brakes and lost control of the bike and hit an electricity pole. While they both sustained injuries, Deepak, who was taken to PGIMER for treatment, succumbed to his injuries on November 5, 2018.

Deepak’s family, which includes his widowed mother and a brother and sister, all from Saini Majra, Mohali, had filed this appeal against the driver and insurance company. The driver admitted to the version of the claimants, while the insurance company refuted the petition and prayed for its dismissal. During the stage of evidence, the driver discontinued attending the proceedings and he was treated ex-parte.

The tribunal observed that even though the driver held a valid driving license, he was driving rashly and in a negligent manner. A total compensation of ₹15,25,800 was awarded to the complainants .

Out of this ₹1 lakh each will be given to the deceased’s siblings, Jyoti (24) and Amit (18), while his mother Amandeep Kaur will be entitled to the rest.