2019 Hoshiarpur firing case: HC grants bail to gangster Binny Gujjar, co-accused

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to gangster Deepak Kumar, alias Binni Gujjar in a case involving a firing incident at the house of a liquor contractor in Hoshiarpur in December 2019.

The court had taken up the petition of Gujjar and his co-accused Saurav Jindal who also given bail. The firing was allegedly carried out after Naresh Aggarwal, the liquor trader, did not pay a ransom.

Gujjar was stated to be the mastermind of the incident, police had claimed.

The incident took place on December 20 that year when some unidentified persons started firing outside Aggarwal’s house. A case of extortion and attempt to murder was registered the next day at the Model Town police station in Hoshiarpur.

In the high court, Gujjar argued that he was lodged in jail at the time of incident, said lawyer Mandeep Kaushik.

The police had named Gujjar and others as accused on the basis of a confessional statement of one Paras Sharma who had told court that he was in touch with the gangster through WhatsApp and that the latter ordered the firing and arranged for weapons and transport.

The police had argued that both are habitual offenders were involved in multiple cases and hence bail should not be granted to them.

The court observed that veracity of the confessional statement would be tested during the trial and also it remained unexplained as how Gujjar had access to a mobile phone in jail. It also took note of the fact that both the accused have been behind bars since more than a year. The trial will take some time to conclude as charges have not been framed, the court said allowing their bail plea.