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2022 constable paper ‘leak’: Probe underway, says Sukhu as Opposition alleges inaction

In 2022 a recruitment examination was held to fill 1,334 constable posts, but was later cancelled after allegations of paper leak.

Published on: May 05, 2026 04:44 am IST
By Shailee Dogra, Shimla
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With the 2022 constable paper ‘leak’ case again resurfacing in Himachal Pradesh, chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday saying that investigation into the matter is underway.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

“Investigations are expanding beyond the current case. We are receiving data and reports. There are inputs suggesting that some MLA have earned huge money illegally that will also be revealed soon,” said Sukhu.

In 2022 a recruitment examination was held to fill 1,334 constable posts, but was later cancelled after allegations of paper leak. The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following FIRs registered in Kangra and Shimla districts and remains one of the most high-profile recruitment scams in the state. CBI in a communication in 2024 recommended action against five police officials, including IPS officers.

The issue gained fresh traction after the said communication went viral and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that the state government failed to act on the CBI’s recommendations.

The investigation agency flagged multiple security lapses, noting that no Himachal Pradesh Police personnel were deployed to safeguard the papers during a crucial period and that sensitive documents were handled without proper sealing or documentation. It also alleged that the final draft was shared via WhatsApp for approval, raising serious concerns over confidentiality breaches.

CBI had recommended against several officials, including IPS officers associated with the printing committee and recruitment board, as well as a DSP linked to the initial investigation, for alleged “negligence and mishandling” of the case.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 2022 constable paper ‘leak’: Probe underway, says Sukhu as Opposition alleges inaction
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 2022 constable paper ‘leak’: Probe underway, says Sukhu as Opposition alleges inaction
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