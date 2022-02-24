2022 Gujarat Open: Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Sandhu placed 3rd on Day 2

City golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (68-69) on Wednesday posted a seven-under 137 to be placed third on the conclusion of Day 2 of the 2022 Gujarat Open Golf Championship presented by Gujarat Tourism, the TATA Steel PGTI’s season-opener, being played at the Kalhaar Blues and Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad.

Karandeep Kochhar, the round-one leader meanwhile, shot a 75 in round two to slip to tied ninth place at five-under 139.

Tapy Ghai came up with a spirited effort for the second straight day to storm into the halfway lead. The 26-year-old (66-67) from Gurugram, a winner on the PGTI, fired a five-under 67 in round two to move up two spots into pole position at 11-under 133.