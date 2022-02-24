Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2022 Gujarat Open: Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Sandhu placed 3rd on Day 2
chandigarh news

2022 Gujarat Open: Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Sandhu placed 3rd on Day 2

Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Sandhu shot an impressive seven-under 137 to be placed third on the conclusion of Day 2 of the 2022 Gujarat Open
Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Sandhu finished 3rd on Day 2 of the 2022 Gujarat Open. (HT File)
Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Sandhu finished 3rd on Day 2 of the 2022 Gujarat Open. (HT File)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 01:05 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

City golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (68-69) on Wednesday posted a seven-under 137 to be placed third on the conclusion of Day 2 of the 2022 Gujarat Open Golf Championship presented by Gujarat Tourism, the TATA Steel PGTI’s season-opener, being played at the Kalhaar Blues and Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad.

Karandeep Kochhar, the round-one leader meanwhile, shot a 75 in round two to slip to tied ninth place at five-under 139.

Tapy Ghai came up with a spirited effort for the second straight day to storm into the halfway lead. The 26-year-old (66-67) from Gurugram, a winner on the PGTI, fired a five-under 67 in round two to move up two spots into pole position at 11-under 133.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out