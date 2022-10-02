2022 Swachh Survekshan: Chandigarh climbs to 12th spot

Bouncing back from last year’s embarrassing performance, Chandigarh has ranked 12th among cities with more than 1 lakh population in the 2022 Swachh Survekshan rankings that were declared on Saturday.

In more cheer, the City Beautiful also bagged the “Fastest moving state/national capital or UT” award.

With a 6,209 out of 7,500 score, Chandigarh scored 82.7% marks, a significant improvement from 71.3% marks last year, when it was ranked 16th among cities with more than 10 lakh population and 66th nationally.

Indore in Madhya Pradesh was adjudged as the cleanest city for the sixth time in a row and Surat in Gujarat also retained its second position for the third consecutive year, while Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra was ranked third.

In the tricity, Mohali was ranked 113 and Panchkula 86, both in the 1 to 10 lakh category.

What worked for the city

Chandigarh’s biggest recovery came through the citizens’ voice parameter, where its score jumped from 76% to 93% since last year. The component, which banks on citizen feedback, citizen engagement, citizen experience, innovation and best practices by citizens, Swachhata app and disaster/epidemic response preparedness, was allotted 30% marks.

Chandigarh also improved its performance in certifications parameter (ODF and garbage free city), another component holding 30% weightage, by scoring 71% this year, compared to 50% in 2021, vindicating MC’s efforts towards continuous citizen participation towards making Chandigarh garbage free.

In the service level progress, which had the highest weightage (40%), it managed to repeat its 83% score from last year through effective segregation of waste at source. The parameter entails sustainable sanitation, safaimitra suraksha, and segregated collection of waste, processing and disposal, all major focus points of MC over the year.

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur termed it a proud moment for all Chandigarh residents, officials and councillors, who worked together to make Chandigarh stand true to its identity of City Beautiful.

“MC actively did everything possible to ensure that people come forward and give feedback, based on which the officials can fix the problems, if any,” she said.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “We laid complete focus on improving on service delivery and citizen involvement. Segregation of waste, processing capacities and citizen feedback have improved manifold. We will continue to work towards improving our ranking further.”

