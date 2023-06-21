205 Sikh pilgrims leave for Pakistan to mark death anniv of Maharaj Ranjit Singh

A jatha (group) of 205 pilgrims left for Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday to take part in events to mark the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, scheduled to be held in Pakistan from June 21 to 30. Sikh pilgrims leaving for Pakistan to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)

The jatha, led-by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Bhupinder Singh, was felicitated at the apex gurdwara body’s office before its departure.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said they had sent 276 pilgrims’ passports for visas, but only 205 received the visa. He said, “Our members, who are a part of the jatha, will talk to Pakistan authorities regarding the arrangements at Sikh shrines, and about Sikh issues.”

Singh said the Sikh jatha, after visiting various gurdwaras, would participate in the congregation to be held at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore on June 29. They will return to India on June 30.

It may be mentioned that pilgrims go to Pakistan twice in June — during the first week to mark the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev and later for death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.