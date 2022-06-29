20.8 kg ice drug recovered, 2 arrested in Ludhiana

The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two men and recovered 20.8 kg ice drug (amphetamine) from their possession, the biggest recovery of the contraband so far in Punjab.

The arrested accused have been identified as Harpreet Singh Bobby, 40, of Sunet village and Arjun, 26, of Dr Ambedkar Nagar of Model Town in Ludhiana. The kingpin of the drug supply chain Vishal alias Vinay, a realtor, of Labour colony in Jawahar Nagar is yet to be arrested.

An FIR under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS act has been lodged against the accused at STF, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), STF, Snehdeep Sharma said that the Ludhiana unit of the STF team arrested the accused from Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar following a tip-off when the accused were crossing from the area on a motorcycle late on Monday.

The STF recovered 2 kg ice drug from Arjun’s backpack. During further questioning, the accused stated that they work for Vishal, who is the main smuggler. The STF conducted a raid at his house in Jawahar Nagar and recovered 18.8 kg ice drug in a gunny bag kept in an almirah in the house.

The AIG said that during investigation, they found that the accused used to smuggle ice drug outside Punjab too, especially in the metro cities. Amphetamine is majorly a party drug. The addicts in Punjab also consume this drug.

“It is suspected that the accused manufacture the drug here in Punjab or in neighbouring states. As amphetamine is a chemical drug, which is made of the raw material used in pharmaceutical companies, the chances of it being smuggled from across the border are quite less. However, further probe will ascertain it,” said the AIG.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, Ludhiana STF, said that Harpreet and Arjun work as drivers. Arjun is a step brother of Vishal. The accused had started drug smuggling about five years ago. Earlier, Harpreet was arrested with opium in Sarabha Nagar. He was bailed out from the jail on April 21, 2020.

He said that on interrogation, the accused told that they do not know from where Vishal used to procure the contraband. Their job was to deliver the consignment on the directions of Vishal.

The inspector added that the STF is getting details of the property and drug money possessed by the accused and they would attach it with the case.