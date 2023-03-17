20kg plastic bags seized, 12 Ludhiana shopkeepers penalised

Continuing the drive against the sale and use of banned plastic carry bags, municipal corporation (MC) conducted a drive in Jamalpur area and issued challans against 12 shopkeepers on Friday.

MC confiscated 20kg of banned plastic bags in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT photo)

During the drive, the MC teams confiscated 20kg banned plastic bags from the shopkeepers.

The officials stated that challans of upto ₹5000 were issued against the shopkeepers depending upon the quantity of banned plastic bags confiscated from their possession.

MC sanitary inspector Naveen Kumar said working on the directions of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal and joint commissioner Sonam Chaudhary regular drives are being conducted to discourage the shopkeepers and residents from using banned plastic bags.

Different MC teams had also confiscated 70kg of banned plastic carry bags during a drive organised in Daresi Market on March 13.

Aggarwal stated that the residents should stop the use of banned plastic carry bags and single use plastic items. Plastic pollution is having a bad impact on the environment and human health. If required, strict legal action will also be taken against adamant violators.

