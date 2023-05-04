20-year-old brain dead woman from Ambala saves three lives

A 20-year-old Ambala woman, who was declared brain dead at PGIMER after suffering injuries in an accident, gave new lease of life to three end-stage organ failure patients after her family agreed to donate her organs.

After battling for life for four days at PGIMER, Chandigarh, the woman was declared brain dead on the night of May 1. (Getty images)

On April 26, Amanjot, a student of Government Polytechnic Ambala, was riding pillion on a motorcycle with a friend, when a speeding car had rammed into the two-wheeler, causing her to fall on the road.

The grievously injured Amanjot was rushed to the Ambala civil hospital and then to a private hospital, but was eventually referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, due to her extremely critical condition.

But after battling for life for four days, she was declared brain dead on the night of May 1.

Her shell-shocked but braveheart father, Gurdeep Singh, expressed his sentiments as he consented for organ donation: “There cannot be anything more tragic than losing your child in prime youth. Amanjot was not only my daughter, she was the family’s life force. She was so caring and compassionate to everyone.”

“As the cross-matching indicated no matching recipient for heart and lungs here at PGIMER, we immediately got in touch with other transplant hospitals to explore options for matching recipients. Finally, the donor’s heart was allocated to a 26-year-old man admitted at Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon, and the lungs were allocated to a 62-year-old woman admitted at MGM Hospital, Chennai. The retrieved liver was transplanted to a 24-year-old woman at PGIMER, thereby giving the second lease of life to three patients,” said Dr Vipin Koushal, nodal officer, Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, PGIMER.

With this, PGIMER also marked its 75th liver transplant since inception of the deceased liver transplant programme in 2011.