Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 20-year-old attacked with knives in Panchkula, six booked

20-year-old attacked with knives in Panchkula, six booked

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 02:22 AM IST
Six men allegedly attacked a 20-year-oldman with knives in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, over personal rivalry
20-year-old attacked with knives in Panchkula, six booked
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Six men allegedly attacked a 20-year-old man with knives in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, over personal rivalry on Tuesday.

The victim, Arun, said his family members had a heated argument with the family of their neighbour Manglu. “A compromise was reached in the matter, but on August 9, when I was on my way home, Manglu and four others attacked me with swords and sticks. They left when other people gathered on the spot,” the complainant said.

The accused are Sahil, Manglu, Priyanshu, Amit and Debu.

The complainant was taken to the Civil Hospital, Panchkula, and is said to be stable. Doctors said he had 21 “incision wounds” on his skull.

A case was registered under Sections 148 (rioting), 149 (crime by unlawful assembly), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP