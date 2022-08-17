20-year-old attacked with knives in Panchkula, six booked

Six men allegedly attacked a 20-year-old man with knives in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, over personal rivalry on Tuesday.

The victim, Arun, said his family members had a heated argument with the family of their neighbour Manglu. “A compromise was reached in the matter, but on August 9, when I was on my way home, Manglu and four others attacked me with swords and sticks. They left when other people gathered on the spot,” the complainant said.

The accused are Sahil, Manglu, Priyanshu, Amit and Debu.

The complainant was taken to the Civil Hospital, Panchkula, and is said to be stable. Doctors said he had 21 “incision wounds” on his skull.

A case was registered under Sections 148 (rioting), 149 (crime by unlawful assembly), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian penal Code (IPC).