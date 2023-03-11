20-year-old held for issuing death threats to Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira via social media

Police have arrested a 20-year-old youth from Jalandhar for allegedly issuing death threats to Congress legislator from Bholath, Sukhpal Khaira.

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajpal Singh Sandhu said they received a complaint pertaining to death threats to Congress legislator from Bholath, Sukhpal Khaira, on Friday, following which the user operating Instagram profile 'raj grewal 36' was tracked.

The accused has been identified as Raja, a resident of Khojpur village of Jalandhar.

The arrest came hours after leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa raised the issue in the assembly and stated that Khaira was issued a threat via Instagram, wherein the user had said that he would shoot the Congress leader in the head “for his vocal views against the state government and its policies”.

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajpal Singh Sandhu said they received a complaint pertaining to the threats on Friday, following which the user operating Instagram profile ‘raj grewal 36’ was tracked.

“Using all technical details, police zeroed-in on the accused and arrested him immediately. The case has been registered against him under the IT Act,” he said.

SSP Sandhu said they have verified the matter from all the angles and found that the motive of the accused was only to pass negative comments on the MLA’s post.