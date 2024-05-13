 20-year-old labourer falls off 17th floor in Mohali, dies - Hindustan Times
20-year-old labourer falls off 17th floor in Mohali, dies

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 13, 2024 09:04 AM IST

The youth, identified as Deepak Kumar, was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where doctors referred him to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh; but he was declared brought dead

In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old labourer died after falling off the 17th floor of an under-construction building in Sector 82 on Saturday night.

Other labourers lodged a complaint at the Aerocity police station, where cops have launched a probe. (iStock)
Other labourers lodged a complaint at the Aerocity police station, where cops have launched a probe. (iStock)

The youth, identified as Deepak Kumar, was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where doctors referred him to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. But he was declared brought dead.

Other labourers didn’t work on Sunday in protest against the contractor for not making adequate safety arrangements at the high-rise building. They lodged a complaint at the Aerocity police station, where cops have launched a probe.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 20-year-old labourer falls off 17th floor in Mohali, dies

