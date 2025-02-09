20-year-old powerlifter shot dead over parking dispute in Sonepat

A 20-year-old powerlifter was shot dead in Sonepat’s Pragathi Nagar area following a dispute over his parked motorcycle on Sunday, the police said. A 20-year-old powerlifter was shot dead in Sonepat’s Pragathi Nagar area following a dispute over his parked motorcycle on Sunday, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Vansh of Sonepat. He was a national champion in powerlifting games in 2023. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Vansh of Sonepat. He was a national champion in powerlifting games in 2023.

According to a spokesman of Sonepat police, the incident occurred on Sunday when Vansh came to meet his female friends in Pragathi Nagar in Sonepat and he parked his bike on the street.

“Later, a man identified as Kuldeep arrived in his car and began honking as Vansh’s bike was parked on the wrong side. When Vansh and his two friends came out of the house, a verbal spat took place between them. Kuldeep started abusing and pushing both the women and he opened fire at Vansh when he tried to stop him. The car driver fled from the spot,” the police spokesman added.

Vansh was rushed to the civil hospital where he succumbed to his bullet injuries.

The Sonepat police have registered a case against Kuldeep and started a hunt to nab him.

According to Vansh’s family members, his father had undergone an operation on Sunday at a hospital in Delhi. The accused, Kuldeep, runs a cement shop in Sonepat. A forensic team reached the crime scene and collected evidence. The police said that they are checking CCTV footage from near the crime scene.