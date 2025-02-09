Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

20-year-old powerlifter shot dead over parking dispute in Sonepat

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Feb 09, 2025 10:30 PM IST

According to a spokesman of Sonepat police, the incident occurred on Sunday when Vansh came to meet his female friends in Pragathi Nagar in Sonepat and he parked his bike on the street.

A 20-year-old powerlifter was shot dead in Sonepat’s Pragathi Nagar area following a dispute over his parked motorcycle on Sunday, the police said.

A 20-year-old powerlifter was shot dead in Sonepat’s Pragathi Nagar area following a dispute over his parked motorcycle on Sunday, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Vansh of Sonepat. He was a national champion in powerlifting games in 2023. (HT Photo)
A 20-year-old powerlifter was shot dead in Sonepat’s Pragathi Nagar area following a dispute over his parked motorcycle on Sunday, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Vansh of Sonepat. He was a national champion in powerlifting games in 2023. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Vansh of Sonepat. He was a national champion in powerlifting games in 2023.

According to a spokesman of Sonepat police, the incident occurred on Sunday when Vansh came to meet his female friends in Pragathi Nagar in Sonepat and he parked his bike on the street.

“Later, a man identified as Kuldeep arrived in his car and began honking as Vansh’s bike was parked on the wrong side. When Vansh and his two friends came out of the house, a verbal spat took place between them. Kuldeep started abusing and pushing both the women and he opened fire at Vansh when he tried to stop him. The car driver fled from the spot,” the police spokesman added.

Vansh was rushed to the civil hospital where he succumbed to his bullet injuries.

The Sonepat police have registered a case against Kuldeep and started a hunt to nab him.

According to Vansh’s family members, his father had undergone an operation on Sunday at a hospital in Delhi. The accused, Kuldeep, runs a cement shop in Sonepat. A forensic team reached the crime scene and collected evidence. The police said that they are checking CCTV footage from near the crime scene.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On