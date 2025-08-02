20-yr-old raped on pretext of marriage, accused held

A man has been arrested on the charge of repeatedly raping a 20-year-old woman after deceiving her with false promises of marriage. The accused has been booked under Sections 64(2) and 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at City Kharar police station. The victim in her complaint said that the man would take her to a PG accommodation in Kharar, owned by his friend, where he raped her multiple times. (iStock)

According to police, the accused first met the survivor at a wedding and gradually built a relationship with her. He reportedly convinced her that he would marry her, using this assurance to meet her frequently.

The victim in her complaint said that the man would take her to a PG accommodation in Kharar, owned by his friend, where he raped her multiple times. “He kept assuring me that we would get married soon,” she told police.

The case came to light when the pregnant victim approached police after the accused cut contact upon learning of her pregnancy. “He completely stopped responding when I told him I was expecting,” the complainant said in her FIR.

On June 31, the accused allegedly took her to the Kharar court and asked her to sign some documents, claiming they were for marriage registration.“When I asked what the papers were, his uncle told me that it was for registering our marriage,” she said.

Days later, the accused contacted her via WhatsApp, calling her to Phase 6, from where he again took her to the same PG and allegedly raped her, police said.

The woman later discovered she was pregnant and informed the accused, who refused to marry her and cut off all contact. The victim then approached the police.

A case has been registered and investigations are ongoing, police said.