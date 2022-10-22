21 junior draftsmen receive recruitment letters in Punjab

Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Friday handed over appointment letters to 21 junior draftsman at his office at the Punjab Civil Secretariat on Friday. Conveying Diwali wishes and congratulating the newly inducted employees, Arora exhorted them to work diligently. “These employees are being posted at the station most convenient to them. Meanwhile, Punjab public works minister Harbhajan Singh ETO handed over appointment letters to 10 junior draftsman (JDM) at the PSPCL Guest House. As many as 93 JDMs and 18 Junior enginers (JE, electrical wing) were given appointment recently. HTC

Dispose of corruption cases in time: Chief secy

Chandigarh Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Friday directed administrative secretaries of all departments to dispose of corruption cases in a time-bound manner. The chief secretary said the government is committed to provide a clean, transparent and corruption-free system to the people of Punjab. He also sought progress reports of cases pending in different departments. HTC

Punjab to come up with energy action plan

Chandigarh Punjab will soon come up with an energy action plan, which will help in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emission by adopting clean energy technologies. Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) chief executive officer Sumeet Jarangal, while addressing a capacity building workshop on Training Needs Assessment (TNA) for State Energy Action Plan, said that PEDA is striving to achieve the target of 2500 MW renewable energy capacity in Punjab. HTC

Guv presides over PPS Nabha ‘s 62nd Founders Day

Chandigarh Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday presided over the 62nd Founders’ Day of PPS Nabha School. Speaking on the occasion, Purohit complimented the staff and students for putting up an excellent show. He said he was impressed with the discipline and talent of the students. Headmaster DC Sharma conducted the assembly and presented the school report. Pritam Singh Gill was conferred the prestigious lifetime achievement award. The award for roll of honour was conferred on Suman Kant Munjal , an alum of PPS Nabha of the 1969 batch. HTC

Candle march held for Sikh prisoners’ release

Amristar A candle march was organised by various Sikh organisations from the Heritage Street to the Golden Temple with a demand of release of the Sikh political prisoners who have completed their sentences. The candle march started from Bharawan Da Dhaba and culminated at the Golden Temple. After the culmination of the march, an Ardas (prayer) was performed by additional granthi Malkiat Singh for the Sikh political prisoners. HTC

