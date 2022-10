21 kg heroin seized from truck on Jammu-Srinagar highway, driver detained

Police detained a truck driver on Sunday after heroin weighing 21kg was seized from his vehicle on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur.

“During checking of vehicles at Zero Point on the highway at Chenani, a truck coming from Kashmir and driven by Kulwinder Singh of Punjab’s Nawanshahr was intercepted,” additional director general of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.

On searching the vehicle, 18 packets of heroin, weighing around 21.5kg, were seized, he added. The truck driver has been detained and is being questioned, he added.