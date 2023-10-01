Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 21 Kurukshetra farmers challaned for burning stubble

21 Kurukshetra farmers challaned for burning stubble

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 01, 2023 11:01 PM IST

As per information, the farmers were challaned by fields staff as they were found burning the crop waste in 24 locations in the district.

Twenty-one farmers of Kurukshetra district have been told to pay a fine of 52,500 for allegedly burning the paddy residue.

21 Kurukshetra farmers challaned for burning stubble

As per information, the farmers were challaned by fields staff as they were found burning the crop waste in 24 locations in the district.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Agriculture department officials detected stubble burning cases at 14 locations while at 10 locations, it was detected by Haryana Space Applications Centre

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kurukshetra district fine farmers burning
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP