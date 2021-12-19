Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 21 lakh stolen from scrap dealer’s car in Ludhiana
21 lakh stolen from scrap dealer’s car in Ludhiana

The police suspect that the accused new that the complainant was carrying a huge amount of cash as they only targeted his car and paid no attention to the 10 other cars parked in the area.
The police suspect that the accused new that the complainant was carrying a huge amount of cash as they only targeted his car and paid no attention to the 10 other cars parked in the area.
Published on Dec 19, 2021 04:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The windowpane of a scrap dealer’s car was broken open on Friday evening, and a bag containing 21 lakh was stolen from it.

The complainant, Sunny Kapoor, 37, of Fatehgunj mohalla, had parked his car outside a bank on Gill Road and had gone inside to get his account statement.

The police suspect that the accused new that the complainant was carrying a huge amount of cash as they only targeted his car and paid no attention to the 10 other cars parked in the area.

Kapoor said he had left his house at around 10.30am in his Ritz with the bag of cash, He had reached his new under construction house in Sector 32, Chandigarh Road around 11am and had stayed at the site till 4pm. Thereafter, he had visited his friend, Saurav, at his office at Pratap Chowk, and had remained there for around 20 minutes. He had then left for the bank. When he emerged from the bank at around 5pm, he found the windowpane of the car was broken and the bag missing.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, industrial area-B) Rajan Sharma said, “The incident has been captured on CCTV cameras, and three persons have been captured executing the crime. The accused broke the windowpane in one strike and stole the bag. A case has been registered under Section 379 (theft), 427 (damage to the amount of 50) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

