21 Ludhiana schools to be developed as ‘NEP’ under PM SHRI scheme

As many as 21 schools in the district have been selected to be developed as National Education Policy (NEP) labs under the central government’s Prime Minister Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jointly funded by the union and state governments in a 60:40 ratio, the scheme will have a total of 355 schools — 115 upper primary and 448 primary schools — vying for selection.

The selected schools, include GMSSS PAU, GMSSS Cemetery Road, GSSS Jagraon, GSSS Kasabad, GSSS Sahnewal, GSSS Ayali Khurd, GSSS Dehlon, GSSS Machhiwara, GSSS Jandiali, GSSS Dakha, GSSS Galib Kalan, GSSS Bhaini Baringa, GSSS Kotala, GSSS Amloh Road Khanna, GSSS Dhandra, GSSS Rupalon, GSSS BM Raikot, GSSS Rasulra, GHS Buani, GHS Bhaini Arayian, GSSS Hambowal Bet.

Notably, a total of 38 schools, two from each of the 19 education blocks were to be selected. In the first phase, 21 schools have been selected, and the remaining 17 will be selected in the next phase. The schools were judged based on different parameters like student enrollment, infrastructure and extra-curricular activities along with other achievements.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Issuing directions regarding the same, the director general of school education, Vinay Bublani, said the schools covered under this scheme will not receive funding under the Samagra Shiksha project to avoid duplication. He directed the district education officers to prepare the proposals for the schools as per the framework of the scheme.

Giving details, GSSS Kasabaad principal, Rajesh Khanna said around 40 percent of the funding would be utilised on school-specific projects, which will be approved by the authorities first. On the curriculum part, the schools will focus on learning outcomes, with psychological support for students of all grades.

For vocational education, a skill-based aptitude test will be introduced along with linkages with sector skill councils and local industry. He added that during the non-teaching hours, the schools shall work as community centers and along with sports, the level of information and communication technology (ICT) component will also be improved.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}