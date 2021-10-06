21 more dengue cases surface in Ludhiana

As many as 21 fresh dengue cases were detected in Ludhiana on Tuesday, of which 20 were reported from city areas. The day before, the district had recorded seven cases.

As per the health department, majority of the cases were reported from the posh areas of Mall Enclave, Sham Singh Road, Model Town, Sant Nagar, Raj Guru Nagar, BRS Nagar, Sarabha Nagar and Civil Lines.

Dengue fever is caused by the bite of the female aedes aegypti mosquito, which is also called the tiger mosquito. Ludhiana has so far seen 237 cases, while 161 patients from other districts and states have also been diagnosed with the disease this season. Apart from that, the district also has 1,668 suspected dengue cases. District epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Bhagat said no dengue deaths have been reported in the district so far. He, however, appealed to the residents to not allow water to stagnate in the coolers, containers, nets behind the fridge, pots, on the roofs of the houses, etc.

92-year-old man dies of Covid

A 92-year-old man from Urban Estate, Dugri, died while three fresh cases of Covid-19 were detected in Ludhiana on Tuesday. The deceased had been undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital on Chandigarh Road.

The total Covid count in the district has now reached 87,548, while 2,103 people have succumbed to the virus so far. There are 14 active cases as of now.

District crosses 30 lakh-mark in inoculations

The health department crossed the 30 lakh-mark in Covid inoculations on Tuesday. As per the health department, 42,590 people were vaccinated on the day, taking the total number of vaccinations to 30,41,898. Out of the total, 8,83,439 people have been fully vaccinated while 21,58,459 residents have received the first dose. The health department has administered 10 lakh vaccination doses in 35 days. On August 31, the district had reached the milestone of 20 lakh vaccinations.