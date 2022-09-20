2,100 Ludhiana athletes vie for state-level games on Day 2 of Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan

Over 2,100 players on Monday competed in the final and semi-final matches across 22 sports on Day 2 of the district-level competition of Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan’s Under-21 category.

The summit clash of the girls’ volleyball competition saw the team representing Guru Nanak Stadium take home the trophy. In the final match of softball boys’ competition, the team representing BCM Club clinched the top spot, while Ramgarhia Girls College emerged victorious in the girls’ final.

The team from Akal Academy won the girls’ football title, while Khalsa College Club won the summit clash in the girls’ hockey tournament.

The boys’ team from SCD, Sidha Khurd, clinched the gold medal in the handball competition, while the Government College took home the girls’ title.

From the athletics arena, Harnoor Singh and Veerpal Kaur finished atop the podium in the 800 m boys’ and girls’ races. In the 5,000 metre, meanwhile, Gulab Singh and Saneha took gold in the boys’ and girls’ categories.

In swimming, the boys’ 50 m backstroke saw Sargunjot Singh take the top spot, while Bhavjot Kaur won gold in the girls’ category. In the 100 m freestyle race, Taranjit Singh and Gurleen Kaur clinched the big prize in the boys’ and girls’ categories.

The results of other matches were being compiled at the time of filling of this report.

The Under-21 category games will be held till September 20, following which games for the 21-40 years and above 50 years categories and para-sports will kick into action.

The 18 games introduced at the district-level include table-tennis, netball, weightlifting, swimming, powerlifting and judo. The matches are being held at 22 venues across the district.

The state-level championships will commence on October 10 and witness athletes participate in 29 sports including archery, shooting, rowing, chess, gymnastics, fencing, kayaking and canoeing in 23 districts across the state.