21 day training programme for new faculty concludes at PAU, Ludhiana

:A 21-day “Orientation course-cum-induction training programme,” organised for the newly recruited faculty, concluded at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Wednesday.

Certificates were distributed among all the participants on the successful completion of the course. (HT)

The department of extension education and communication management, College of Community Science, had organised the course in which 27 newly recruited faculty members from different departments, krishi vigyan kendras, farm advisory service centres and regional research stations of PAU participated.

Presiding over the function, the chief guest Kiranjot Sidhu, dean, College of Community Science, motivated the participants to work hard to rise in their professional career and congratulated the organisers for planning and executing the event successfully. She advised the participants to write and submit winning research and extension projects.

Ritu Mittal Gupta, programme director, said “The programme was divided into different sections like teaching, research, extension and human resource development. Lectures-cum-interactive sessions on formulating instructional objectives, designing instructional framework, planning and selecting evaluation techniques were held.”

Interactive sessions on identification and prioritization of research areas besides writing winning research proposals were also conducted. In addition, practical sessions on PRA techniques for building rapport with the farmers/ farm families, technology dissemination techniques, use of print and mass media etc. were held, Gupta added. Participants were also made aware of administrative rules, policies and service rules. They visited Skill Development Centre, library and Communication Centre of PAU to understand their functioning, Gupta said.

On behalf of all the participants, Shahida Nasir, soil chemist, and Puneet Sharma, assistant professor, KVK, Pathankot, shared the experiences of the programme and appreciated the efforts of the organising team. For induction training, participants visited 10 Krishi Vigyan Kendras, six regional research stations, eight farm advisory service centres, one fruit research station and all five university seed farms. Participants interacted with outstation faculty and were acquainted with region specific issues and activities.

