Chandigarh: Two mobile phones snatched in a day, one held

Police have arrested a 21-year-old youth for snatching the mobile phone of a senior citizen near Kajheri Chowk, cracking the case within 24 hours.

The accused was identified as Abhishek, a resident of Sector 42, Chandigarh, while his accomplice is on the run.

The accused was identified as Abhishek, a resident of Sector 42, while his accomplice is on the run.

The complainant, Surinder Mohan Aggarwal, 60, a resident of Sector 42, told the police that on Tuesday evening, he had gone for a walk, when two miscreants approached him and fled towards a nearby jungle after snatching his phone.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

In another case, two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched the mobile phone of a Maloya resident near Radha Soami temple in his neighbourhood around 11.15 pm on Tuesday.

The victim, Lovepreet Singh, 28, was taking a stroll with his grandmother, when the miscreants snatched his phone. Police are yet to arrest the accused.

