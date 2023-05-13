Dera Bassi: BDS student hangs self fearing failure

A 21-year-old student ended her life in the hostel of Sri Sukhmani Dental College, Dera Bassi, on Saturday.

Other students alerted the hostel warden, who sounded the Dera Bassi police. They rushed the student to the local civil hospital, where she was declared dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The student, a final-year BDS student, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room around 1.30 pm. In a note found in her book, the deceased, who hailed from Panipat, Haryana, wrote that she was under pressure due to her final exams and feared failing. She apologised to her father for her extreme step.

Her brother is a second-year BDS student in the same college.

“Another hosteller found the student hanging when she opened her room’s door to call her for lunch after returning from class. The door wasn’t bolted from inside and her two roommates were away attending classes,” a senior police official said.

The students alerted the hostel warden, who sounded the police. They rushed the student to the local civil hospital, where she was declared dead.

“As per other students, the deceased was a sincere student, but she remained distressed due to pressure of studies. We have initiated inquest proceedings in the case and will hand over the body to the parents post autopsy,” said a cop investigating the case.

Bihar resident booked for abetment to suicide

Chandigarh The Industrial Area police on Friday booked a Bihar resident for abetment to suicide after his fiancee ended her life at her house in Daria on February 16.

The accused, Vivek Kumar, was booked on the complaint of the woman’s father, who alleged that he was harassing his daughter for dowry. Police said the accused will be arrested soon.

