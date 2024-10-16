Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

21-year-old biker killed in Zirakpur hit-and-run

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Oct 16, 2024 08:26 AM IST

According to police, when the victim, identified as Sagar, reached near Kohinoor Dhaba on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway and was about to take a turn, an unidentified speeding vehicle hit him and drove off

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Kohinoor Dhaba on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway on Monday.

Zirakpur police booked the unidentified driver under Sections 281 (rash driving), 324 (4) (mischief causing loss or damage to the amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 and more but less than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh) and 106 (1) (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act ) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT Photo)
Zirakpur police booked the unidentified driver under Sections 281 (rash driving), 324 (4) (mischief causing loss or damage to the amount of 20,000 and more but less than 1 lakh) and 106 (1) (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act ) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT Photo)

According to police, the victim, identified as Sagar, had gone to drop off his friend at the bus stand around 5.50 am. When he reached near Kohinoor Dhaba and was about to take a turn, an unidentified speeding vehicle hit him and drove off. The mishap left Sagar with a severe head injury, killing him on the spot.

Zirakpur police booked the unidentified driver under Sections 281 (rash driving), 324 (4) (mischief causing loss or damage to the amount of 20,000 and more but less than 1 lakh) and 106 (1) (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act ) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On