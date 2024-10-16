21-year-old biker killed in Zirakpur hit-and-run

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Kohinoor Dhaba on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway on Monday. Zirakpur police booked the unidentified driver under Sections 281 (rash driving), 324 (4) (mischief causing loss or damage to the amount of ₹ 20,000 and more but less than ₹ 1 lakh) and 106 (1) (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act ) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT Photo)

According to police, the victim, identified as Sagar, had gone to drop off his friend at the bus stand around 5.50 am. When he reached near Kohinoor Dhaba and was about to take a turn, an unidentified speeding vehicle hit him and drove off. The mishap left Sagar with a severe head injury, killing him on the spot.

