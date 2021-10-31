Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 21-year-old killed in mishap while crossing road in Kharar
chandigarh news

21-year-old killed in mishap while crossing road in Kharar

While crossing a road in Kharar, a 21-year-old BBA final year student was killed in a mishap; the deceased has been identified as Hardeep Singh of Sangrur
A 21-year-old BBA final year student was killed in a mishap while he was crossing a road in Kharar on Friday. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
A 21-year-old BBA final year student was killed in a mishap while he was crossing a road in Kharar on Friday. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 02:38 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

A 21-year-old BBA final year student was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck while he was crossing a road in Kharar on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Hardeep Singh, 21, Sangrur. The truck driver was apprehended by the friends of the deceased from near the Kharar bus stand who later handed him over to the police.

He is a student of CGC, Landran, and was in his BBA final year. Ekum, a friend of the deceased, told the police that he along with his friends Abhishek Sapra, Hanjla and Hardeep stay in rented accommodation on the Landran road.

All four were on their way to Kharar for dinner. At 9.30 pm when they were crossing a road at the Bhuru Chowk, a truck coming from the Banur side ran over his friend Hardeep. He alleged that the driver was smelling of liquor.

Hardeep was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Kharar, where he was declared brought dead. The body had been handed over to the family members after a post-mortem.

A case was registered under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC against the driver. He was later granted bail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out