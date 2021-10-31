21-year-old killed in mishap while crossing road in Kharar

A 21-year-old BBA final year student was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck while he was crossing a road in Kharar on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Hardeep Singh, 21, Sangrur. The truck driver was apprehended by the friends of the deceased from near the Kharar bus stand who later handed him over to the police.

He is a student of CGC, Landran, and was in his BBA final year. Ekum, a friend of the deceased, told the police that he along with his friends Abhishek Sapra, Hanjla and Hardeep stay in rented accommodation on the Landran road.

All four were on their way to Kharar for dinner. At 9.30 pm when they were crossing a road at the Bhuru Chowk, a truck coming from the Banur side ran over his friend Hardeep. He alleged that the driver was smelling of liquor.

Hardeep was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Kharar, where he was declared brought dead. The body had been handed over to the family members after a post-mortem.

A case was registered under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC against the driver. He was later granted bail.